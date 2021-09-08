ABA OKs Some Atty Investing In Firms Owned By Nonlawyers

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Attorneys may passively invest in nonlawyer-owned law firms in jurisdictions that permit such investments, the American Bar Association Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility said in a formal opinion on Wednesday. The guidance, called Formal Opinion 499, does restrict the investing lawyer from practicing law through a nonlawyer-owned firm that operates as an alternative business structure, or ABS, and from getting access to certain protected information. Under these limitations, passive investments do not violate ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct that were designed to preserve the professional independence of lawyers, the committee said. The opinion defines a passive investment as...

