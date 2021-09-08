COVID-19 Litigation Winter Is Coming, Attys Forecast

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Employment suits citing COVID-19 almost doubled in summer 2021 compared to the same period last year, and businesses are likely in for an uptick in pandemic-related suits this winter hinging on issues such as remote work, leave and discrimination, according to lawyers from Fisher Phillips. Calling the last few months a "hot COVID litigation summer," the management-side firm tracked what it called a general trend of increased litigation around the pandemic, noting that remote work, leave and discrimination lawsuits make up more than half of the total, with retaliation and whistleblower suits comprising nearly another quarter. Last summer, employees lodged 444...

