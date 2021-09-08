Jones Day Loses Bid To Force Orrick Top Brass To Testify

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Jones Day can't force Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, its chairman and its former managing partner to provide testimony in an international arbitration in Washington, D.C., a California federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying the Golden State court doesn't have the authority to compel compliance with the summonses. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar denied Jones Day's bid to enforce an arbitral summons against Orrick, its CEO and Chairman Mitchell Zuklie and its former Managing Partner Michael Torpey, agreeing with Orrick's argument that the petition in California isn't authorized under federal arbitration law because the District of Columbia is the seat of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS