Federal Judge's Ties To Buffalo Mayor Raised In Ballot Appeal

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Buffalo's upstart Democratic nominee for mayor made an emergency appeal to the Second Circuit Tuesday to stop incumbent mayor and primary loser Byron Brown from belatedly jumping onto the ballot, pointing out ties between the mayor and U.S. District Judge John Sinatra that some legal ethics experts found "troubling." Brown, the city's mayor for 14 years and the party's endorsed primary candidate, was defeated in a surprise victory by political newcomer India B. Walton in the June primary. Brown missed the deadline to get on the ballot with a different party by several months, but his supporters prevailed in lawsuits last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS