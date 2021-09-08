Biz Groups Ask Harris To Push Mexico To Enforce Trade Deal

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A coalition of business groups have urged Vice President Kamala Harris to ramp up pressure on Mexico to comply with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, writing in a letter penned ahead of an upcoming U.S.-Mexico economic summit that Mexico has continued to breach the agreement. The Alliance for Trade Enforcement said in a statement Wednesday that Mexico has exhibited "persistent non-compliance" with the agreement, which took effect more than a year ago. "Full USMCA implementation is critical for U.S. workers and businesses, particularly given recent actions and statements by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and other senior Mexican government officials that indicate an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS