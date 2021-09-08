Report Shows Staffing Fluctuations At State Insurance Depts.

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Staff counts at some state insurance agencies have fluctuated dramatically since 2016, according to data published Wednesday by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, despite only a modest overall staff increase in the last year. That's as department budgets are expected to increase for the 2022 fiscal year, continuing a trend of overall increases that has been observed since at least 2012, according to the NAIC report. Budgets are projected to hit a total of nearly $1.7 billion across the U.S. in fiscal year 2022, reflecting a 3.47% increase from 2021, the report said. The total staffing levels at state insurance...

