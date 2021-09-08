Neb. Medical Pot Legalization Activists Eye 2022 Do-Over

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Uncowed by defeats at the legislature and in the courts, Nebraska medical marijuana advocates on Wednesday said they had launched another campaign to put two legalization questions before voters in 2022. The announcement from Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana marks the latest effort to legalize medical cannabis in the state after lawmakers defeated a bill earlier this year and a previous ballot referendum was struck down by the state's highest court weeks before Election Day. State Sen. Adam Morfeld, a Democrat who co-led the previous effort, said in a statement, "It's heartbreaking and senseless that politicians are standing in the way of...

