Embracing ESG: Leidos GC Talks Social Responsibility

By Jerald Howe (September 13, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Environmental, social and corporate governance factors are becoming increasingly important to investors, legislators and regulators. In this Expert Analysis series, in-house counsel share how they are adapting to the evolving ESG landscape. Jerald Howe Legal opponents of the Business Roundtable's "Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation" have launched renewed attacks with its anniversary. On Aug. 19, 2019, the Business Roundtable's statement was signed by hundreds of CEOs, including my own company's CEO, committing the backing companies to run themselves "for the benefit of all stakeholders — customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders." Representative of the fierce opposition to this idea are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS