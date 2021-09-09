Libor Replacement Must Factor In Fed's Influence Over SOFR

By Jeffrey Armstrong (September 9, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. bank officials are moving full steam ahead with purging the U.S. dollar Libor benchmark from financial markets. At the same time, the U.S. Federal Reserve has been conducting aggressive monetary operations to manage short-term interest rates and control inflation. While the Fed's monetary policy may not seem directly related to the transition from U.S. Libor, it is clear that the replacement benchmark known as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, now falls within the scope of the Fed's interest rate management operations. As this article shows, two of the Fed's most potent overnight interest rate management tools — its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS