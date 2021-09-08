Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Officials Seek $22K In Legal Fees From Sanctioned Attys

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The attorneys sanctioned for bringing a baseless suit challenging the 2020 election results should have to foot the bill for the roughly $22,000 in attorney fees Michigan officials racked up defending the suit, the officials said in a notice filed Wednesday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson submitted their billing statements in a response to U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker's sanctions order late last month. The judge sanctioned nine attorneys behind the suit, including Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, finding that the litigation was a "historic and profound abuse of the judicial process."

In the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!