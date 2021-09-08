Mich. Officials Seek $22K In Legal Fees From Sanctioned Attys

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The attorneys sanctioned for bringing a baseless suit challenging the 2020 election results should have to foot the bill for the roughly $22,000 in attorney fees Michigan officials racked up defending the suit, the officials said in a notice filed Wednesday. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson submitted their billing statements in a response to U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker's sanctions order late last month. The judge sanctioned nine attorneys behind the suit, including Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, finding that the litigation was a "historic and profound abuse of the judicial process." In the...

