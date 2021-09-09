Simplify Emissions Disclosures, Audit Watchdog Tells Cos.

By Najiyya Budaly (September 9, 2021, 4:08 PM BST) -- Britain's audit watchdog has told businesses that they must ensure disclosures about their emissions and energy use are comprehensible to investors and regulators, in a move to ensure that U.K. companies are being transparent about their commitment to net zero targets. The Financial Reporting Council said on Wednesday that companies listed on stock exchanges, and larger unlisted businesses and limited liability partnerships, must work on providing disclosures about their energy consumption that are easier for investors to understand. Businesses are being told to provide information under the U.K.'s Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting Rules, known as SECR, which came into force...

