Lloyd's Of London Pays Out £2.2B In COVID Insurance Claims

By Martin Croucher (September 9, 2021, 4:27 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London said on Thursday that it has paid out £2.2 billion ($3 billion) in claims linked to the COVID-19 crisis, representing 80% of claims over the pandemic that have been accepted by insurers. The payout is smaller than the £3.1 billion that Lloyd's warned last year would be the likely impact of the pandemic on the insurance market. But Lloyd's chief financial officer, Burkhard Keese, said that the final hit to the market could be greater than was reported on Thursday. "Nobody really knows how robust our economic environment is," Keese said. "I think it will take another year to...

