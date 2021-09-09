Broker Gets 70 Months For Laundering Boiler Room Funds

Law360, London (September 9, 2021, 12:58 PM BST) -- A judge sentenced former stockbroker Richard Faithfull to five years and 10 months in prison on Thursday for his role in laundering £2.6 million ($3.6 million) stolen from victims of an international network of boiler room frauds. Faithfull, who has been authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority, had engaged in "shameful" criminal conduct while working as what prosecutors described as the "banker" for seven investment scams that conned at least 135 victims out of money, Judge David Tomlinson said in his sentencing remarks at Southwark Crown Court. "On any showing, you engaged in criminal activity over a sustained period of time. It...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS