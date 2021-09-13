Crowell Snags Former Sullivan Tax Partner

By David Hansen (September 13, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A former tax partner at Sullivan & Worcester LLP and EY has joined the New York tax group office of Crowell & Moring LLP, the firm announced. Irina Pisareva will advise clients on tax issues related to the structuring of new investment funds, distressed debt and derivative investments, litigation finance, global securities trading and cross-border transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, the firm said in a statement Thursday. Pisareva adds a quarter-century of legal practice to Crowell's corporate law practice, which expanded in March with two dozen attorneys from Kibbe & Orbe, Crowell said. She had served as EY's lead international tax service...

