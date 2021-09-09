EU Cops Bust €55M Fraud Ring In 4-Country Sweep

By Irene Madongo (September 9, 2021, 4:37 PM BST) -- Four European police forces have rolled up a large-scale investment scam that defrauded victims of €55 million ($65 million) across the bloc, the Eurojust agency said on Thursday. The European Union law enforcement coordinating agency said police conducted searches and witness interviews on Wednesday in Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark at the end of a three-year investigation led by German authorities and coordinated by Eurojust. The action was conducted by authorities including the Dresden public prosecutor's office and the State Office of Criminal Investigations of Saxony in Germany, as well as the East-Netherlands public prosecution office, Eurojust said. The Spanish judicial police...

