Former Senior CFPB Official Joins Buckley In DC

By Justin Wise (September 9, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A former deputy general counsel of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has joined Buckley LLP as a partner in its financial services practice, the firm announced Thursday, in a move it says comes at an opportune time given the shifting enforcement and regulatory landscape under the Biden administration. John Coleman joins Buckley's Washington, D.C., office following more than 10 years at the financial industry watchdog, roughly five of which were as deputy general counsel for litigation and oversight. In that role, he oversaw a team of attorneys that represented the CFPB in litigation and matters before congressional oversight bodies. He also...

