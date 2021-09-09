EPA Prepping New Wastewater Pollution Regulations

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 9, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it has begun working on important new wastewater pollution standards, including the first ever for so-called forever chemicals and a long-sought update to regulations for slaughterhouses. On Wednesday the EPA released its Preliminary Effluent Guidelines Program Plan 15, which said the agency has finished researching issues related to the new rules and that it will begin work to propose several new standards. In the organic chemicals, plastics and synthetic fibers category, it will propose standards to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, and discharges from facilities that manufacture PFAS, and in the metal finishing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS