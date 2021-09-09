Gunster Adds Environmental Attorney In North Florida

By Emma Cueto (September 9, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Florida commercial law firm Gunster announced Thursday that it had added to its Tallahassee office a shareholder specializing in wetland regulation and water use issues who previously worked for one of the state's regional water management districts. Eric T. Olsen, who spent two decades at Tallahassee firm Hopping Green & Sams after nine years working as an in-house attorney with the St. Johns River Water Management District in eastern Florida, will join the firm's environment and land use practice and will focus on advising large landowners, property developers and businesses on environmental law. "As someone who has personally been involved in...

