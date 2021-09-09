Mich. Gas Power Plant Pays $750K To Settle Emissions Suit

By Clark Mindock (September 9, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Michigan landfill gas plant agreed Thursday to pay $750,000 in civil fines for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act by releasing sulfur dioxide and failing to install appropriate emissions controls. The settlement was filed the same day as a complaint against Arbor Hills Energy LLC, the operator of the plant, which uses gas from a neighboring landfill to produce electricity east of Detroit. In the deal, Arbor Hills agreed to pay two $375,000 fines — one to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and another to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. In addition, Arbor Hills agreed to...

