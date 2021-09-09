Fla. High Court Won't Add Interest To Atty Fee Calculations

By Carolina Bolado (September 9, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that prejudgment interest should not be added to a judgment when determining if the judgment triggers a party's entitlement to attorney fees under the state's proposal-for-settlement statute. In a 5-2 decision, the high court opted to stand by its precedent and found that prejudgment interest accrued after CCM Condominium Association Inc. made a settlement offer to Petri Positive Pest Control Inc. should not be included in the "net judgment" for the purposes of calculating whether CCM can be awarded attorney fees under the statute. The court relied on its 2002 ruling in White v. Steak...

