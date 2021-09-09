CFTC's Quintenz Joins Andreessen Horowitz As Adviser

By Al Barbarino (September 9, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Ex-U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission member Brian D. Quintenz has joined Silicon Valley venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz as an adviser to the firm's cryptocurrency investment team, according to an announcement on Thursday. Quintenz, a Republican who joined the CFTC in 2017 and announced his departure from the agency last month, is known as a leading crypto-friendly voice in the regulatory community and a staunch supporter of digital innovation. "Brian has long stood out as an innovative thinker in the crypto and [decentralized finance] space," said Katie Haun, general partner with Andreessen Horowitz, in the statement announcing Quintenz's appointment. "He understands...

