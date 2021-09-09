Fed. Circ. Won't Eye Appeal Over Post-IPR Invalidity Argument

By Tiffany Hu (September 9, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday refused to take up lighting manufacturer DMF Inc.'s appeal of a California federal judge's decision allowing an accused infringer to make an invalidity argument similar to the one it unsuccessfully made to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In a four-page order, a three-judge panel denied a mandamus petition by DMF, which argued that U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder wrongly let rival AMP Plus Inc., known as ELCO Lighting, rely on a boating light product called Hatteras to argue that DMF's patent was invalid. DMF said that ELCO already relied on a 2011 catalog's description...

