State Regulatory Org Unveils Model Money Transmission Law

By Elise Hansen (September 10, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A conference of state banking regulators released a model law for money transmitters that addresses fiat and virtual currency transmission, digital wallet services, and the sale of prepaid cards, among other items, in an effort to unify state requirements for a growing industry. The Conference of State Bank Supervisors on Thursday released the Uniform Money Transmission Modernization Act in an effort to unify and streamline disparate state regimes. The CSBS is a national organization of bank regulators from U.S. states; Washington, D.C.; Guam; Puerto Rico; American Samoa; and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The model law includes provisions defining virtual currency, outlining...

