NJ Nursing Home GC Charged In NY With Child Porn

By Nick Muscavage (September 9, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- An Eastchester, New York, attorney who serves as the general counsel at CareOne, the operator of a large chain of health care facilities in New Jersey, has been charged with multiple child pornography-related charges. Androsky Lugo was arraigned on Aug. 27 at Eastchester Town Court on felony charges of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child and unlawful surveillance in the second degree, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced Thursday. The images possessed by Lugo included images of children, to whom he was not related, allegedly taken at his Eastchester...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS