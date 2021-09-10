Green Groups Say Utility's Trade Group Spending Should Stop

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 10, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority is stalling on a request for a new regulation that would prevent it from paying lobbyists who work with industry groups "against the interests of TVA ratepayers," environmental groups alleged in a lawsuit in Tennessee federal court Thursday. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, Sowing Justice and other green and community advocacy groups, the TVA has paid lobbyists who have worked with Edison Electric Institute, which represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies, the Nuclear Energy Institute, a trade association for nuclear power industry players, and the Utility Water Act Group. The plaintiffs in February 2020 filed...

