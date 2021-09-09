Reed Smith Joins Firms Delaying Reopening US Offices

By Sarah Martinson (September 9, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP is delaying officially reopening its U.S. offices as a result of a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant of the virus, Law360 Pulse confirmed Thursday. The international firm told employees last month that it was postponing officially reopening U.S. offices until further notice and that attorneys who had hybrid work status could continue working in remote locations, according to a statement from a Reed Smith spokesperson. The statement said that even though Reed Smith lawyers and professional staff with hybrid and fully flexible statuses can keep working outside the office, all essential employees will have...

