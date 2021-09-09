Enviro Groups Say Maine Dams Block Salmon Route

By Clark Mindock (September 9, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Four hydropower projects in Maine are putting an endangered salmon species at grave risk of extinction and are operating in violation of the Endangered Species Act, environmental groups claimed in a lawsuit in Maine federal court Thursday. The Atlantic Salmon Federation US, the Conservation Law Foundation, Maine Rivers and the Natural Resources Council of Maine said in a complaint that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has for nearly two years operated the four projects without approvals for the harm or killing of the endangered fish. They said that the projects make it nearly impossible for an endangered population of Atlantic Salmon to...

