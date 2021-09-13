Fed. Circ.'s PTAB Ruling Casts Spotlight On Arbitration Pacts

By Dani Kass (September 13, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has repeatedly said Patent Trial and Appeal Board institution decisions can't be appealed, but last week it confirmed that rule applies even when the company challenging the patent is bound by an arbitration agreement. Now, attorneys are looking for answers about enforcing those agreements at the board. The appeals court on Sept. 8 addressed the intersection of inter partes reviews and arbitration agreements for the first time, ultimately refusing to decide whether a case should be tried by the board or an arbitrator — at least until a final written decision has been issued. But the question of whether...

