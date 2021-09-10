Infineum Asks Justices For Patent Do-Over Under Arthrex

By Ryan Davis (September 10, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Infineum has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for a shot under the recent Arthrex decision to ask the patent office director to overturn the invalidation of its motor oil patent, saying the Federal Circuit's contrary ruling rests on a "fundamental misapplication" of the law. In a Sept. 2 cert petition docketed on Sept. 7, Infineum said that the high court's June ruling in U.S. v. Arthrex, which lets the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director review Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions to remedy a constitutional flaw in the board, should apply to its case, in which Chevron successfully challenged its...

