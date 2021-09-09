HHS Targets Drug Prices In New Proposal

By Adam Lidgett (September 9, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday it wants federal lawmakers to work on reducing prescription drug costs in part by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. The recommendation came in a proposal HHS released in response to President Joe Biden's executive order last month to invigorate competition across the American economy. The order had focused intensely on prescription drug costs, a perennial pocketbook concern for voters. The order told HHS to craft a plan within 45 days to combat "excessive pricing of prescription drugs and enhance domestic pharmaceutical supply chains, to reduce the prices paid by the...

