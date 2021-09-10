UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (September 10, 2021, 7:05 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen DLA Piper sue a private equity firm, U.K. pharmacy giant Boots facing a mass equal pay-claim and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP targeted by a Russian billionaire. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Hotel Portfolio II UK Ltd. A hotel investment fund caught up in an asset fight with a convicted fraudster and its liquidators filed an application under the Insolvency Act 1986 on Sept. 9 against Allied Irish Bank Group (UK) PLC. The dispute centers on transactions concerning the sale of three hotels overlooking Hyde Park,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS