DC Circ. Mulls 'Calculating' Behavior In Ohio Judge Censure

By Nadia Dreid (September 9, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The newest member of the D.C. Circuit said Thursday that a judicial council's behavior came across to her as "almost calculating" in a fight with a federal judge whom the council sanctioned for refusing to submit to a psychological evaluation. U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji B. Jackson jumped right into the fray during her first oral arguments as a D.C. Circuit panel member, peppering counsel for U.S. District Judge John R. Adams and the government with questions about the case. When it came to the Judicial Council of the Sixth Circuit, Judge Jackson was particularly interested in why it didn't choose to...

