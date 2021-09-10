UK Eyes Closer Scrutiny, Stiffer Fines In Data Reforms

By Irene Madongo (September 10, 2021, 2:47 PM BST) -- Planned changes to the privacy watchdog's protection regime should allow its investigators to enter business premises and conduct audits of an organization's information processing activities, the government has said. The Information Commissioner's Office should also be able to impose tougher penalties and fines for nuisance phone calls and text messages, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said on Thursday. "These sanctions would be overseen by the ICO and [would] build on government action in recent years that has included holding individual directors liable for nuisance calls made by their respective companies," the department said in a consultation document....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS