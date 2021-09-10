Specialist Atty Rejoins Clifford Chance In Paris From Weil

By Irene Madongo (September 10, 2021, 5:24 PM BST) -- Specialist lawyer Benjamin de Blégiers has returned to Clifford Chance in Paris after a stint at the offices of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP in the city, a move aimed at strengthening the firm's private equity practice. De Blégiers rejoins Clifford Chance as partner in the corporate and private equity group in the French capital. He will also jointly head the firm's infrastructure practice alongside Toby Parkinson, who is based in London, Clifford Chance said on Thursday. The new recruit, who also specializes in mergers and acquisitions operations, has built up expertise in the infrastructure industry, Clifford Chance said. He advises insurers,...

