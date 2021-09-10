MPs Set Hearing For Post-Brexit Insurance Regulation

By Najiyya Budaly (September 10, 2021, 1:49 PM BST) -- An influential parliamentary committee said on Friday that it will quiz leading figures from the insurance sector on changes to European Union rules that force them to hold capital reserves, as the government looks to pave its own way after Brexit. The Commons Treasury Committee said it will hold a hearing on Monday to examine how regulators should police financial services now that Britain has left the bloc's regulatory orbit. Part of the session will focus on amending Europe's framework for insurance regulation: the Solvency II Directive. The solvency regime, which came into force in 2016, was designed to protect EU...

