Regulators Weigh New Laws Against Online Investment Scams

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 13, 2021, 12:02 AM BST) -- The government and the finance regulator have agreed with recommendations to beef up the forthcoming Online Safety Bill as part of a post-mortem into the collapse of minibond firm London Capital & Finance, documents published on Monday by senior MPs reveal. HM Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority have published their responses to recommendations made by an independent inquiry into the City watchdog's regulation of LC&F in the lead-up to its high-profile failure in January 2019. LC&F was an investment company that dealt in speculative minibonds that went under after the FCA closed its bank accounts. Almost 12,000 clients lost £237...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS