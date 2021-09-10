Ex-Cooley Atty Sentenced To 7.5 Years For UK Fraud

By Richard Crump (September 10, 2021, 4:51 PM BST) -- A former Cooley attorney was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison at a London court on Friday for "systematically defrauding" the U.S. law firm and an intergovernmental agency out of more than £640,000 ($886,000). A former Cooley lawyer has been imprisoned after stealing more than £640,000 ($886,000) from the law firm and an intergovernmental agency. (iStock) Joshua Brien, 48, was convicted by a jury at Southwark Crown Court in August for abusing his position as a lawyer employed by the Commonwealth Secretariat and later by Cooley (U.K.) LLP to steal hundreds of thousands of pounds by diverting the money into his...

