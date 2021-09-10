Fla. High Court To Hear Challenge To State Gun Law

By Carolina Bolado (September 10, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court said Thursday it would take up the appeal of a decision upholding a state law that penalizes local government officials who try to enact gun regulations stricter than the state's. In a 4-3 decision, the court accepted jurisdiction in the challenge brought by 30 municipalities, three counties and more than 70 elected officials to a 2011 amendment to the law preempting all local firearm and ammunition regulations that created penalties for elected officials who enact a local ordinance that violates the law. Chief Justice Charles Canady and Justices Carlos Muñiz and Jamie Grosshans dissented from the decision,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS