CBP Removes Top Glove From Forced Labor Blacklist

By Alyssa Aquino (September 10, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection removed Top Glove Corp. Bhd. from an import blacklist Friday, after determining that the company, the world's largest rubber glove maker, addressed concerns that it used forced labor in its Malaysian facilities. Since March, CBP personnel have been seizing Top Glove's disposable gloves imports over suspicions that the items were produced by forced, or indentured, workers. But Top Glove may immediately resume importing rubber gloves into the U.S., CBP said. In response to the import ban, Top Glove improved working and living conditions in its facilities and offered more than $30 million in remediation payments to...

