Victims' Rights Firm Accused Of Firing Atty For Taking Leave

By Anne Cullen (September 10, 2021, 12:07 PM EDT) -- A former senior associate at C.A. Goldberg PLLC, a New York-based firm that bills itself as representing clients targeted by "pervs" and "trolls," slapped the victims' rights outfit with a lawsuit Friday alleging she was denied a bonus, shamed and fired for taking maternity leave. Lindsay Lieberman, a onetime Kings County prosecutor who specialized in cases of sexual violence and crimes against children, lodged her discrimination complaint in Manhattan federal court seeking $5 million in damages from both the firm and its head, Carrie Goldberg. The firm defends people who have faced stalking, harassment, revenge porn and sexual violence and represents two...

