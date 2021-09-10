Former Del. Deputy AG Sworn In As Superior Court Judge

By Rose Krebs (September 10, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Danielle J. Brennan, a former state deputy attorney general, was sworn in as a judge on Delaware's Superior Court on Thursday, becoming the 13th female judge to be seated on the court's bench since its first session in 1832, officials announced. Judge Brennan was publicly sworn in during a ceremony at the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center in Wilmington, according to judiciary officials. Her investiture was held in the recently renovated Courtroom 7E and was the first such ceremony held indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, a judiciary representative told Law360 Pulse on Friday. Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. welcomed those...

