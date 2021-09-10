Fla. Court Tosses Solar Group's Net Metering Challenge

By Clark Mindock (September 10, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A solar electricity co-op organizer lacks standing to sue over a Florida utility's decision to reduce the amount it pays to buy power back from residential customers with solar panels, a Sunshine State appeals court found. A three-judge Florida appeals court panel said that Solar United Neighbors, or SUN, had provided virtually no evidence that JEA, the municipal electric utility that serves the city of Jacksonville, had directly harmed the group in any meaningful way when it revised its net metering policy in 2018. That policy slashed the amount JEA paid customers with solar panels for their excess electricity, in an...

