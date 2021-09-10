Seyfarth Strengthens Vaccine Mandate, Delays Office Return

By Matt Perez (September 10, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP on Friday strengthened its vaccine mandate, dropping an exemption for unvaccinated employees who agree to a weekly test and requiring that all personnel who enter its U.S. offices be fully vaccinated. It again delayed its return to office to accommodate the change. Effective Oct. 18, all Seyfarth employees entering the firm's U.S. offices must be fully vaccinated, the firm said in an email to Law360 Pulse. Previously, the firm allowed weekly proof of a negative COVID-19 test from unvaccinated attorneys and staffers. Seyfarth last updated its vaccination policy early last month, with an effective date of Aug. 23....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS