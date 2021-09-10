IP Hires: Snell & Wilmer, Coin Metrics, Mammoth Biosciences

By Tiffany Hu (September 10, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Snell & Wilmer brought on a former Eversheds Sutherland patent lawyer to the firm's growing San Diego office, while crypto financial intelligence firm Coin Metrics tapped Refinitiv Americas' former top attorney as general counsel. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Snell & Wilmer Jaime D. Choi Snell & Wilmer LLP has added a patent lawyer from Eversheds Sutherland to the firm's recently expanded San Diego office. Jaime D. Choi is now a partner in Snell & Wilmer's San Diego office, which the firm, in June, relocated to a larger building to accommodate more lateral hires. Choi's practice...

