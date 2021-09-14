Some Assistant DAs Make As Little As $40K Per Year

By Jessica Corso (September 14, 2021, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Entry-level salaries at district attorney's offices across the nation vary widely with some dipping as low as $40,000 per year, according to a newly published data set, and experts say that the lower salaries can discourage debt-laden law school graduates from entering public service. The Biglaw Investor, a company that provides financial advice to attorneys, published data last month that showed the starting salaries at district attorney's offices in 72 counties nationwide. Nearly all the salaries are listed under the largest city in the county instead of naming the county itself. The salaries range from $40,604 in Manchester, New Hampshire, to...

