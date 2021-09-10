6th Circ. Upholds Block Of Tenn. Restrictive Abortion Law

By Craig Clough (September 10, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday affirmed a lower court's blocking of a Tennessee abortion law that seeks to be one of the strictest in the country by criminalizing the performance of some previability abortions at cascading intervals, holding that access to previability abortion is protected by U.S. Supreme Court precedent. In a published majority opinion authored by Circuit Judge Martha Craig Daughtrey, the Sixth Circuit upheld the lower court's move to prevent the law from being implemented, saying that while states do have a right to regulate abortions, Supreme Court precedent does not allow for burdensome obstacles to be placed on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS