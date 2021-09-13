FDA Wants To Team Up With USPTO Over Drug Pricing

By Adam Lidgett (September 13, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Citing the goals of increased competition and less expensive drugs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it wants to work alongside the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to help rein in drug prices. Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock in a letter Friday asked for more collaboration between the agency and the USPTO on drug competition. The letter says that while the FDA and USPTO collaborate a little, the FDA wants "to facilitate greater awareness of" the two groups' work together. For example, the FDA said it wants to look into training opportunities regarding the agency's databases and public information...

