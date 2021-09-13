Insurers Call For Post-Brexit Solvency II Overhaul

By Martin Croucher (September 13, 2021, 6:22 PM BST) -- Insurance executives told senior MPs on Monday that the U.K. needs to overhaul European Union capital adequacy rules in order to free up cash for green investments. In a Treasury Committee hearing, Charlotte Clark, director of regulation at the Association of British Insurers — a trade body for the sector — said major reforms were now needed to the Solvency II Directive, following Brexit. Clark was part of a panel of three insurance industry executives called to give evidence as the committee weighs the future of financial regulation in post-Brexit Britain. The committee's inquiry comes alongside a consultation by HM Treasury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS