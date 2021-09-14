Pensions Body Calls For Clarity Over Scope Of Gov't Portal

By Martin Croucher (September 14, 2021, 3:43 PM BST) -- A retirement savings industry trade body has called for more clarity over how estimates of future benefits will be calculated through the government's pensions dashboard project. The Society of Pension Professionals said on Monday that retirement savings plans needed more information from officials on the "method, accuracy and scope" of how estimated retirement income should be presented to users of the service. The online portal, or dashboard, will allow Britons to both find forgotten savings pots and calculate their income in retirement. The government established a legal framework earlier this year for the creation of the first such dashboard, by the...

