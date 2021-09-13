Coinbase Seeks $1.5B From Investors For Possible M&A

By McCord Pagan (September 13, 2021, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Coinbase said Monday it's raising $1.5 billion in notes to help it finance a potential investment in or acquisition of other companies, which comes as the cryptocurrency exchange recently went public about a litigation threat from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Coinbase Global Inc. said in a statement that it's seeking to strengthen its "already strong balance sheet" with capital to be used for general corporate purposes, which can include product development and "potential investments in or acquisitions of other companies, products, or technologies that Coinbase may identify in the future." The interest rate and other terms of the notes,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS